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Lightning without rain destroys 40 trees in Chamarajanagar

The lightning struck around 1 pm on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 21:44 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 21:44 IST
Karnataka NewsChamarajanagar

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