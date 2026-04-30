<p>Chamarajanagar: While some parts of the state has been receiving heavy rains with hailstorm and lightning, around 40 arecanut and coconut trees were destroyed due to a lightning attack, without rains, at Hebbasuru village, under Chandakavadi hobli, Chamarajanagar taluk, on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The lightning struck around 1 pm on Wednesday. The arecanut trees, aged around 20 years, have been destroyed. As the lightning attack was without rains, the fire from the strike spread to more trees, including coconut trees, across the field destroying crops. Farmer Tyagaraja has demanded suitable compensation for the loss.</p>.Bengaluru wall collapse: PM Modi mourns deaths, announces Rs 2L ex gratia for kin of deceased.<p><strong>Hassan</strong></p>.<p>Parts of Hassan district experienced mild rain on Wednesday evening. However, parts of the district received heavy rains on Tuesday night. Alur and Arkalgud taluks received heavy rains, leaving the electricity poles collapsed and trees uprooted in Alur. Crops on more than 25 acres have been destroyed in Arkalgud taluk.</p>