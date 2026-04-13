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Lights, camera, revenue: Temple shoots in Karnataka bring Rs 71 lakh

The Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in Mysuru earned highest revenue of Rs 13.27 lakh, followed by Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Mandya’s Melukote (Rs 11.13 lakh).
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 08:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakatempleRevenueTemple buildingfilm shooting

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