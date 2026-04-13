<p>Hubballi: Over the last three years, Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments Department has earned nearly Rs 71 lakh by renting out the premises of some of its temples and community halls for film and serial shoots.</p><p>The Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in Mysuru earned the highest revenue of Rs 13.27 lakh, followed by the Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Mandya’s Melukote (Rs 11.13 lakh). </p>.Constructions in temples to be undertaken with restraint and due regard to 'Vasthu': Kerala High Court.<p>Bengaluru’s Sri Raya Raya Kalyana Mantapa generated Rs 9.73 lakh. The revenue was generated by allowing the premises to be used for filming movies, serials, documentaries, news features and advertisements. </p><p>Apart from Kannada films, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi productions have also used these spaces, boosting revenue. The money generated is being used for the maintenance of the respective properties. </p><p>Renting out temple and community hall premises for films generated Rs 53.91 lakh for the department between 2023–24 and 2025–26, while Rs 16.86 lakh was earned from soap operas. Documentaries, news features and advertisements generated an additional Rs 42,000.</p><p><strong>Old Mysuru, a preferred location</strong></p><p>Temples and community halls in the Old Mysuru region appear to be a preferred location for filmmakers, as a majority of the Muzrai properties in this region receive shooting requests. </p><p>Mandya, with temples such as Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple and the Nimishamba Temple, attracted the maximum number of movie and serial makers. </p><p>Temples in Bengaluru Rural and Urban were sought after by serial makers. Koppal’s Huligemmadevi Temple and Renuka Yallammadevi Temple in Belagavi’s Savadatti are the only two temples in North Karnataka where portions of movies/serials were shot in the past three years, earning Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. Of the 31 districts in the state, no shooting took place in Muzrai department properties in 16 districts.</p><p>While the department claimed in the Legislative Council that it rents A-grade premises for Rs 15,000 per day and B-grade premises for Rs 10,000 for film shooting, the department documents show discrepancies. A majority of films shot in A-grade premises paid only Rs 5,000 per day. </p><p>A senior officer told DH that while the Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments Department is the custodian of temples and community halls, the Department of Information and Public Relations grants permission and fixes the rates for shooting. </p><p>“The department might have provided subsidies and reduced rent based on the film/serial budget. Informative and state promotional projects also receive rent subsidies,” the officer said.</p><p>Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the intention behind renting out the endowment department properties is to promote the state’s rich culture and heritage. </p><p>“Kannada films and serials pay lower rent, while projects from outside the state pay higher rents,” he said, adding that the revenue generated is used for improving the properties.</p>