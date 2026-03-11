Lingaraj Patil quits as Karnataka BJP discipline panel chief over not getting ticket for MLC polls

<p>Hubballi: A day after the BJP announced sitting MLC S V Sankanur as its candidate for the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/lobbying-for-ticket-on-in-bjp-congress-for-council-election-from-karnataka-west-graduates-segment-3810690"> Legislative Council elections from</a> the West Graduates' constituency, Lingaraj Patil, a major aspirant for the ticket resigned from the post of the State BJP discipline committee chief on Wednesday.</p><p>"I am a loyal worker of the BJP, and I will never betray the party. Over 15 aspirants were against giving the ticket to two-time MLC Sankanur. I have worked for the party for 37 years. I had missed the ticket in three MLC polls and one Rajya Sabha election at the last moment earlier, but I worked honestly for the party," he said.</p>.Karnataka MLC polls: Congress names 4 candidates.<p>Patil, who has forwarded his resignation letter to State BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a>, stated that he would make a decision on his next move if the candidate is not changed in eight days.</p><p>"Sankanur had said in the last elections that he would not seek a ticket again. He had earlier contested against us before joining BJP. I don't know why I am not being given a chance. It seems the party is not in need of loyal workers like me," an emotional Patil added.</p><p>Congress has already announced former MLC Mohan Limbikai, who was earlier with BJP, as its candidate. </p><p>Sankanur is the MLC from this segment covering Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada districts, since 2014. His term will end in November this year.</p>