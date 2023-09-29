Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Lingayat bureaucrats getting raw deal in postings, says veteran Congress leader Shamanuru

He said despite being the ‘biggest’ community in the state, Lingayats are at the receiving end.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 22:12 IST

Veteran Congress leader and All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Shamanuru Shivashankarappa on Thursday alleged that the bureaucrats belonging to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community were getting a raw deal in postings.

After receiving the Hanagal Kumareshwar Award, instituted by the Bengaluru unit of Mahasabha, the 92-year-old lawmaker said, “Of late, bureaucrats from Lingayat community are getting a raw deal in postings. They always enjoyed plum postings when Lingayat CMs, including S Nijalingappa, B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, were in power.”

He said despite being the ‘biggest’ community in the state, Lingayats are at the receiving end. “Disunity within sub-castes is the worst enemy of the Lingayat community.”

(Published 28 September 2023, 22:12 IST)
Karnataka News

