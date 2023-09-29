Lingayat bureaucrats getting raw deal in postings, says veteran Congress leader Shamanuru

After receiving the Hanagal Kumareshwar Award, instituted by the Bengaluru unit of Mahasabha, the 92-year-old lawmaker said, “Of late, bureaucrats from Lingayat community are getting a raw deal in postings. They always enjoyed plum postings when Lingayat CMs, including S Nijalingappa, B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, were in power.”

He said despite being the ‘biggest’ community in the state, Lingayats are at the receiving end. “Disunity within sub-castes is the worst enemy of the Lingayat community.”