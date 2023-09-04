Lingayat leaders upset over being sidelined, says BJP MLC

Speaking to media persons here, Pradeep said, “BJP was being led by Lingayat leaders like B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others. Yediyurappa was made to step down as chief minister, and Shettar quit the party after he was denied the party ticket without reason. Several Lingayat leaders are reportedly leaving. The party will face a backlash if it continues to sideline the Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders,” he said.