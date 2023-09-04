Lingayat leaders upset over being sidelined, says BJP MLC

Amid growing discontent within a section of Lingayat leaders in the BJP, MLC Pradeep Shettar on Sunday joined the chorus saying that the community leaders were being sidelined in the Karnataka unit of the party.
He urged the party leadership to take the Lingayat leaders into confidence to avoid backlash ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to media persons here, Pradeep said, “BJP was being led by Lingayat leaders like B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others. Yediyurappa was made to step down as chief minister, and Shettar quit the party after he was denied the party ticket without reason. Several Lingayat leaders are reportedly leaving. The party will face a backlash if it continues to sideline the Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders,” he said.
“The BJP in Karnataka cannot flourish without the support of Lingayats as they are the staunch supporters of the party. We all know what happened in the Assembly polls when Lingayats did not vote for the BJP,” Pradeep, the brother of Congress leader Jagadish Shettar, said.
Pradeep, however, clarified that he would not quit BJP, but would try to ‘repair’ the system.
He said he would bring the issue to the notice of the BJP’s central leadership and was ready to put in hard yards to ensure a third term for Narendra Modi.