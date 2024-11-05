Link GPS location to Integrated Command and Control Centre: Mangaluru DC to bus operators

<p>Mangaluru: Deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P passed a resolution directing bus operators including KSRTC to link GPS location of the buses with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC ) set up under Mangaluru Smart City Limited.</p><p>Chairing the RTA meeting, he sought to know why the bus operators have failed to link their GPS locations with the ICCC. "The move was initiated in the interest of the passengers and general public. However, bus operators are reluctant in sharing the data."</p>.Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion, silver and yellow-golden pheasants.<p>The DC said that it is mandatory to link the GPS location with the ICCC by November end. If the GPS is switched off while operating the buses, it will be termed as violation.</p><p>MCC commissioner Anand C L will be the implementation officer, said the DC and added that MCC commissioner will convene a meeting with the officials from MSCL, bus owners association to discuss the same. However, bus owner Dilraj Alva said that data was already shared with the officials a few years ago. The DC asked the bus owners to submit their suggestions on panic buttons.</p><p>Once the data is linked, the intelligent transport management system will help in preparing the rationalisation of timings, said the DC.</p><p><strong>Unruly behaviour</strong></p><p>Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that unruly behaviour among the private bus conductors and drivers are noticed lately. "There is a need for discipline among them. There is a need for verifying the antecedents of conductors and drivers to check their backgrounds, criminal records if any."</p>