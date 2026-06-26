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Homeindiakarnataka

Linking rivers to help solve water disputes: Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil

All 33 gates have been replaced at a cost of Rs 51 crore, after gate number 19 was washed away due to the snapping of chain link in August 2024.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:20 IST
Karnataka Newsinter-state water disputes

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