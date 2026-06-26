Linking rivers to help solve water disputes: Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil

<p>Munirabad (Koppal dist): Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, on Thursday, held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minster D K Shivakumar, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, at the inauguration of new crest gates at the Tungabhadra dam. </p>.<p>All 33 gates have been replaced at a cost of Rs 51 crore, after gate number 19 was washed away due to the snapping of chain link in August 2024.</p>.<p>Much to the farmers’ disappointment, the issue of constructing the Navali balancing reservoir to compensate for the over 30 tmcft of silt accumulated in the Tungabhadra dam did not come up at the meeting. </p>.Tungabhadra Gates Inauguration: CMs Reddy, Shivakumar, Naidu urge for unity over water sharing.<p>Showering praise on the chief ministers for showcasing unity to find a solution to the water dispute, he said the work on replacing the gates could be undertaken in just a few months due to their mutual cooperation and financial assistance.</p>.<p>“Earlier, there were differences among the states over river water sharing. Now, they are not interested in fighting among themselves. They have agreed for talks to ensure water for all states,” the minister s<br />aid.</p>.<p>Highlighting several instances of northern states finding solutions to water disputes through river-linking projects, Patil said farmers could earn good revenue if drip and sprinkling irrigation methods were adopted.</p>.<p>“There is no scarcity of rainfall in the country, but it lacks proper planning in water utilisation. The river linking project between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh aims to provide irrigation to over 10 lakh hectares. A similar project involving Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand targets providing drinking water and irrigation to Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. We are connecting the entire nation through water projects similar to linking road networks, as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.</p>.<p>The union minister, like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, emphasised the need for linking rivers. </p>.<p>“Everyone must agree to inter-linking of rivers between states after the success of linking of rivers within states,” Naidu suggested. </p>.<p>Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy remained absent due to personal reasons. </p>