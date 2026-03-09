<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>’s liquor industry is grappling with uncertainty after the government announced the scrapping of its decade-old liquor pricing mechanism in the budget. </p>.<p>Introduced to regulate retail prices and stabilize tax revenues, the system had long determined how manufacturers priced products across categories.</p>.<p>The government says the change will modernise the sector and potentially boost revenue. While industry players are happy with the step in the "right direction," they warn the transition could disrupt pricing structures, margins and distribution. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026-27 | Liquor prices in Karnataka no longer fixed by govt | Big excise reform.<p>Distillers and brewers are assessing how the shift might affect costs, competition and consumer prices. The move marks a significant policy reset for the state’s tightly regulated liquor trade.</p>.<p>“While different countries have their own ways of calculating alcohol prices, more and more countries are now moving toward the fact that pricing should be determined by Alcohol By Volume (ABV). It is the alcohol content which is being taxed, which is fair,” said Nikhil Menon, cofounder of Mannheim Craft Brewery.</p>.<p>“This is a good step. But it might be too early to bring out the bands. The government has given an open-ended statement. More clarity is needed. There’s also a possibility that things will go downhill.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">The industry predicts that the policy reform will benefit the beer industry the most, sidelining Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Any policy favouring beer will sooner or later lead to lower sales of IMFL wherein the per case revenue is 4-5 times higher than beer, eventually impacting total excise revenue. While there is mention of distilleries and breweries, it seems that the government has overlooked wineries, for which separate representations were submitted,” said Anant S Iyer, Director General, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He highlighted the possibility of a drop in sales: “If duty slab rationalisation is accompanied by an increase in duty in slabs 1 to 4, which constitutes approximately 85-90% of spirits sales in Karnataka (in the absence of country liquor) and is the primary driver for excise revenue collection, such an increase will lead to a further drop in sales in these slabs and adversely impact revenue in the medium term.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Overall, the industry backs the move for simplifying pricing slabs and promoting brewery & winery tourism. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“With our government proposing that they will allow for extended production time, allowing customers to taste alcohol on the premises will automatically cause a spike in interest among the public who will want to come down to breweries and want to understand the process of how alcohol is made. It will likely push people towards consuming better alcohol,” shared Mukesh Tolani, cofounder of Toit Beer Co. </p>