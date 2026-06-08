Liquor party in Bandipur forest area: Authorities suspend RFO

<p>Chamarajanagar: The Karnataka Forest department has issued orders suspending Range Forest Officer D Puneeth, of Maddur wildlife range, on charges of dereliction of duty, as three people allegedly consumed alcohol near the anti-poaching camp at Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest area.</p><p>It may be mentioned that the picture of three people - Mahadev Prasad alias Satish, Gangadhar and Chetan - consuming alcohol inside the core forest area, had gone viral on social media, inviting the wrath of environmentalists. The trio had used a solar panel at the camp as the table. Along with the liquor bottle, plastic cups and packets of food items were also seen in the picture.</p><p>As the picture had gone viral and environmentalists demanded action, the Bandipur Project Tiger Director Nandish ordered ACF Suresh to conduct a probe and submit a report. The Forest officials booked a case against the trio.</p><p>Based on the report, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Meenakshi Legi issued suspension orders against RFO Puneeth, citing dereliction of duty, pending departmental inquiry.</p>