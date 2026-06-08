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Homeindiakarnataka

Liquor party in Bandipur forest area: Authorities suspend RFO

Picture of three people - Mahadev Prasad alias Satish, Gangadhar and Chetan - consuming alcohol inside the core forest area, had gone viral on social media.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBandipur

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