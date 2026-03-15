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List of books for school libraries full of errors, say Karnataka publishers

Several publishers including Chanda Pustaka of writer Vasundhendra, have released media statements raising objections to the list.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 23:53 IST
Karnataka NewsBooks

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