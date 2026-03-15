<p>Bengaluru: Printers and publishers in the state have raised objection to the books selected by the School Education and Literacy department through Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK) for the school libraries, saying ‘it is full of false information’.</p>.<p>Several publishers including Chanda Pustaka of writer Vasundhendra, have released media statements raising objections to the list.</p>.<p>In a statement, Vasudhendra said, “The list released by the department has the book ‘God of Small Things’ by Arundhati Roy. Unfortunately, the department says that this book was published by Nava Karnataka Prakashana. But this book has not been published in Kannada by any publisher so far. We recently got the translation rights of this book and even a big royalty amount has been paid to the writer. When the translation work is going on and the book will be published in a few months, the department putting out such false information has hurt us immensely”.</p>.Karnataka High Court hikes relief to woman accident victim's kin.<p>Vasudhendra urged the department to withdraw the list and release a fresh one with proper information.</p>.<p>A few other publishers alleged that the books not published by them had been shown against their names. Premachandra U, executive director, Nava Karnataka Prakashana, said, “At least 35 books have been listed under our publishing house’s name. This shows irresponsibility and an attempt to tarnish the image of our publication. We urge the department to initiate action against officials who prepared the list”.</p>.<p>“For lower primary schools, there is a provision to purchase books worth Rs 5,000 each. Among the list released for lower primary schools, only five books are in Kannada and the rest 27 in English. Does the government expect lower primary school children to read only English books?” another publisher said. </p>.<p>The publishers alleged that the list was released on March 9, insisting that schools purchase the books before <br />March 30. </p>