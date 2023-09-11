List of drought-hit taluks in K'taka to be announced next Cabinet meet: Siddaramaiah

The list of drought-hit taluks would be announced in the next Cabinet meeting, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to media persons, at Mysuru Airport, here, on Monday, he said, 62 taluks already qualify for declaration, as per norms. "Another 136 taluks are also reeling under drought. We have sought a report from officials. We will discuss the issue in the next Cabinet meeting. We will take a decision and announce the list, later,” he said.

Reacting to a question on the Bengaluru bandh, being observed by drivers and owners of private buses, autorickshaws, cabs and vehicles ferrying schoolchildren, Siddaramaiah said, their demands are unrealistic, but they have the right to observe the bandh, without violating the law.

“We have offered Shakti Scheme, free rides in public sector KSRTC and other corporation buses for women, to empower them. Private transport operators are complaining that they are incurring loss, due to the scheme. They are seeking compensation in the form of money, which is not possible,” he said.

Protesting, demanding and observing a bandh are democratic rights. But, they should not cause inconvenience to the people. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will look into their demands, Siddaramaiah added.