Live streaming, MLA's 'urulu seve': Dakshina Kannada celebrates Ram mandir consecration with fervour

Mangaluru: Live streaming of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, special puja rituals, and performance of bhajans were held at various places in Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath performed 'urulu seve' (rolling on the ground around the shrine) at Mukhyaprana Temple at Bajilakeri.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he had vowed to perform 'urulu seve' at the temple on the day of the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. "I was MLA during the previous term when the foundation was laid. I'm serving as MLA for the second tenure when the Ram Mandira is being inaugurated," he said.