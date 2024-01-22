Live streaming, MLA's 'urulu seve': Dakshina Kannada celebrates Ram mandir consecration with fervour

Mangaluru: Live streaming of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, special puja rituals, and performance of bhajans were held at various places in Dakshina Kannada on Monday.
Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath performed 'urulu seve' (rolling on the ground around the shrine) at Mukhyaprana Temple at Bajilakeri.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that he had vowed to perform 'urulu seve' at the temple on the day of the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. "I was MLA during the previous term when the foundation was laid. I'm serving as MLA for the second tenure when the Ram Mandira is being inaugurated," he said.
As per the directions of the state government, special puja was held at all the temples coming under the Muzrai department. In addition, even bhajan mandirs and small temples also held puja rituals.
Many temples have put up LED screens and people thronged in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the ceremony. Sweets were given to those travelling on buses and vehicles in the Car Street area.
To mark the event, many forums have organised religious rituals, live screening of Ram Mandir inauguration on LED screens, decorating the streets, and so on.
Sri Vitobha Rukmayi Temple on V T Road arranged live streaming and served snacks not only for the devotees visiting, but also to those motorists and passers by. Sri Rama Taraka havana was held at Maroli Sooryanarayana Temple.
Kalicharan Friends at Boloor celebrated the event in an unique manner by walking with characters dressed as Rama, Lakshmana and Hanuman. Later and bursting crackers.