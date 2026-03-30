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Living with 'foxy' neighbours in Karnataka's Haveri and Gadag

A wildlife enthusiast in Haveri’s Ranebennur, Chandru Shidenur, left his one-acre farmland untilled from November after a fox pair chose the field to rear their young.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 23:16 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 23:16 IST
Karnatakahaverifoxgadag

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