<p>Hubballi: At a time when foxes, wolves, jackals and hyenas are losing their habitat across the state as land is being converted into farmlands, two farmers from Haveri and Gadag have allowed the animals to use their farmlands to rear their young.</p>.<p>A wildlife enthusiast in Haveri’s Ranebennur, Chandru Shidenur, left his one-acre farmland untilled from November after a fox pair chose the field to rear their young.</p>.<p>Shidenur, who has a land next to the Ranebennur Blackbuck Sanctuary, decided not to cultivate the plot in order to avoid disturbing the animals. Millet and vegetable cultivation are the main sources of income for him.</p>.<p>Within a few days of the fox pair giving birth to three pups, Chandru received another surprise.</p>.<p>A pair of jackals had also littered four pups at the other end of the same field.</p>.<p>“The past three months have been fascinating. I am able to observe and understand the behaviour of foxes and jackals from close quarters,” said Chandru.</p>.<p>Chandru said one of the three fox pups was not cared for by the mother and as a result it died.</p>.<p>He also observed an interesting interaction between species.</p>.<p>“Foxes and jungle cats seem to share a unique bond. Together, they appear to be ensuring that the jackal pair does not approach the fox den,” he said.</p>.<p>Regular observation of the burrows has helped him better understand the animals’ behaviour, their prey base, and the role they play as predators in the ecosystem.</p>.<p>“The presence of foxes and jackals is actually beneficial as they help keep pigs and other herbivores away,” he said. While leaving the land uncultivated has caused financial losses, Chandru says the presence of wildlife partly compensates for it.</p>.<p>The Ranebennur Blackbuck Sanctuary, known for its vast grasslands, attracts hundreds of migratory bird species. Chandru has also set up a small bird hide on his private land — a makeshift shed covered with green sheets — where wildlife photographers and birdwatchers can observe the birds. He has recorded over 250 bird species.</p>.<p>Haveri Deputy Conservator of Forests Akshay Prakashkar, who recently visited the site, said the department would intensify monitoring of the area to ensure the safety of the fox and jackal families.</p>.<p><strong>Hyena pups</strong></p>.<p>In the first week of January, a female hyena littered three pups in a field belonging to Mahantesh Ambigar in Gadag district.</p>.<p>Though initially frightened, the farmer allowed the hyena to rear her cubs after being assured by the forest department and researcher Manjunath S Nayak.</p>.<p>“Lesser-known species often make their dens near human habitations. The department cannot notify or take over such lands. Instead, the department should encourage farmers not to disturb the animals by paying compensation,” said Manjunath.</p>