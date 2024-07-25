Lizard in food: 50 kids of Morarji school in Karnataka's Raichur fall ill

Raichur: Fifty children fell ill after eating food, into which a lizard had allegedly fallen during its preparation, at the Morarji Desai Residential School on Chandrabanda Road in the taluk on Wednesday.

The children had been served pulao for breakfast and within minutes of

consuming it, some of them started to vomit.

Subsequently, when the vessel used for preparing the dish was examined, the severed parts of a lizard were found.

The staff at the school rushed the children to the BRIMS Hospital.