Lizard in food: 50 kids of Morarji school in Karnataka's Raichur fall ill

Raichur: Fifty children fell ill after eating food, into which a lizard had allegedly fallen during its preparation, at the Morarji Desai Residential School on Chandrabanda Road in the taluk on Wednesday.
The children had been served pulao for breakfast and within minutes of
consuming it, some of them started to vomit.
Subsequently, when the vessel used for preparing the dish was examined, the severed parts of a lizard were found.
The staff at the school rushed the children to the BRIMS Hospital.
‘Dizziness, Nausea’
Most of the children, who took ill, complained either of dizziness or nausea and the doctors were able to treat them without much difficulty. Some kids, whose condition was relatively more serious, were given saline.
District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Surendra Babu visited BRIMS and enquired about the condition of the
children as did the senior members of the staff at the school.
The children were well on the road to recovery by evening.
The DHO lashed out at the cooks at the residential school for their lackadaisical attitude and carelessness.
Convener of the Karnataka chapter of the All India Revolutionary Students’ Association Aziz Jagirdar said, “Deputy commissioners and DHOs must pay surprise visits to the schools regularly. This will ensure that the staff at these institutions do not become complacent.”
Published 24 July 2024, 21:42 IST