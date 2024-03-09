Loan apps: Karnataka HC quashes money-laundering case against Razorpay

The allegation was that the accused were involved in moneylending through mobile phone applications at exorbitant rates of interest. When the borrowers failed to repay the loan in time and in some cases even after the repayment of the loan, the accused used to harass the borrowers to extort money. The accused also used to steal data from the mobile phones of the victims and misused the same. The ED initiated proceedings against the petitioner company (accused number 7) under various provisions of the PMLA.