Loans for overseas study: Registrations from today

“Earlier, students could avail of loans to study in 50 top-most universities. Now, the number has been raised to 500 top global universities,” she said. Maddineni said online registrations for Arivu education loan scheme for backward classes also opens on Friday, as all engineering admissions were coming to an end. The backward classes department had, on August 28, launched an online platform for loan disbursement and repayment at the click of a button, she said.