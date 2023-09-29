Loans for overseas study: Registrations from today

The backward classes welfare department will, on Friday, resume online registrations for students looking to avail of interest-free loans up to Rs 20 lakh each to study abroad. The scheme is coming back after a gap of nearly three years.
Thulasi Maddineni, principal secretary of the backward classes welfare department, told DH that the government had made an announcement in the budget in this regard.
“Earlier, students could avail of loans to study in 50 top-most universities. Now, the number has been raised to 500 top global universities,” she said. Maddineni said online registrations for Arivu education loan scheme for backward classes also opens on Friday, as all engineering admissions were coming to an end. The backward classes department had, on August 28, launched an online platform for loan disbursement and repayment at the click of a button, she said.
It is meant to bring in transparency in loan disbursement as well as monitor the status of student loan applications.
“It has simplified the process of submitting applications and documents such as Aadhaar cards and income certificates,” she said.