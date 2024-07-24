Loco pilots' quick thinking saves Matsyagandha Express from accident

Mangaluru: As train No 12619 Matsyagandha Express slowly approached a a section between Barkur-Udupi on Wednesday, its Loco Pilot Purushottam and Assistant Loco Pilot Manjunath Naik noticed that a huge tree had fallen on the tracks and was obstructing the way.

The loco pilots immediately applied the emergency break bringing the train to a sudden halt.

They notified the authorities of the obstruction following which an OHE team was brought in by the Railways to clear the tree off the tracks. The train resumed its journey soon after.