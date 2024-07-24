Loco pilots' quick thinking saves Matsyagandha Express from accident

Mangaluru: As train No 12619 Matsyagandha Express slowly approached a a section between Barkur-Udupi on Wednesday, its Loco Pilot Purushottam and Assistant Loco Pilot Manjunath Naik noticed that a huge tree had fallen on the tracks and was obstructing the way.
The loco pilots immediately applied the emergency break bringing the train to a sudden halt.
They notified the authorities of the obstruction following which an OHE team was brought in by the Railways to clear the tree off the tracks. The train resumed its journey soon after.
Appreciating the crew's alertness, the loco pilots were lauded for their quick thinking which avoided an accident from taking place. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited CMD Santosh Kumar Jha announced a cash award of Rs 15,000 to each crew member, said Manager (Public Relations) Sudha Krishnamurthy.
The cash reward was awarded to the loco pilots and assistant loco pilot at Surathkal Railway Station by Konkan Railway Corporation Senior Regional Traffic Manager Dilip Bhat and Chief Loco Inspector Binu K.
Published 24 July 2024, 09:27 IST