Lok Sabha elections 2024: Basavaraj Bommai predicts surprise BJP wave in South India

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday predicted surprising results from South India in favour of BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister claimed that there is a 'Modi wave' in the country as the whole country was eager to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again.

“Surprise results will come from South India in the coming Lok Sabha election. The BJP will win maximum seats from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” Bommai told reporters here.