Lok Sabha polls: 19 rowdy sheeters externed from Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal has issued externment orders against 19 rowdy sheeters in the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction as a preventive measure to maintain peace and order during the Lok Sabha elections.

This action supplements the recent externment of seven individuals. They have been externed to different districts, and close monitoring of their activities is underway to ensure peaceful elections, said the commissioner.

Additionally, as a measure to promote peace and good conduct, security bonds have been imposed on 367 habitual offenders who are likely to disrupt the peace this year.

Among the 19 individuals who have been externed are Athur Nasib (40) from Pantyha in Moodbidri, with three cases including attempted murder and assault of government officials in Moodbidri and Barke police stations. Srinivas H from Third Block, Katipalla, with five cases related to assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempted murder, and murder in Urwa and Surathkal police stations. Mahamad Safwan alias Safwan (28) from Bajpe, with seven cases including assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempted murder, theft, and preparation to commit dacoity in Bajpe and Kundapura police stations. Jayesh alias Sachu (28) from Bondel, with eight cases including illegal possession of arms, assault, drug trafficking, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempted murder, and assault on government officials in various police stations in Mangaluru City and DK district. Varun Poojary alias Varun (30) from Pedamale, with 12 cases related to assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempted murder, murder, illegal possession of arms, and criminal conspiracy in various police stations in Mangaluru City. Mohamad Aziz alias Kari Aziz (40) from Kodikal, with two cases under the NDPS Act in Mangaluru East and Konaje police station limits.

Commissioner Agrawal stated that Abdul Isham alias Hisham (30) has 33 cases, including kidnapping, assault, and chain snatching across various police station limits. Karthik Shetty alias Karthik (28) from Idya, with seven cases related to criminal conspiracy, assault, wrongful restraint, and unlawful assembly. Deekshith Poojary (23) from Kaikamba, with four cases of assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempted murder, and murder in Surathkal, East, and Kavoor police stations. Lakshmisha alias Lakshmisha Ullala from 4th Block Krishnapura, with three cases related to assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempted murder, and murder in Surathkal police station.

Among others externed are Kishor Sanil (36) from Bodanthila, with 10 cases including murder and attempted murder in Mangaluru City, Hasainar Sayad Ali (38) from Kodi Main in Ullal, with six cases including cow slaughter and robbery in Ullal, Abdul Jaleel alias Jaleel (28) from Kudroli, with 17 cases including NDPS violations and attempted murder, Roshan Kini (18) from Boloor, with five cases including drug consumption, Ahmad Sinan (21) from Kasaba Bengre, with eight cases related to robbery and drug consumption, Nithesh Kumar (28) from Kadekar, with six cases including dacoity and robbery, Guruprasad (38) from Kuthadka, with four cases related to illegal possession of arms and others, Bharath Poojary (31) from Kuthadka, with three cases related to gambling and attempted murder and Sandeep Shetty (37) from Jeppu Kudupadi, with four cases including murder and assault.