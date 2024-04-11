Lok Sabha polls 2024: 2.88 crore electors in Karnataka to cast vote in phase 2

Bengaluru: The number of electors in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies has gone up by 7.73 lakh persons within a year with 2.88 crore people set to vote in the Phase 2 polls on April 26.
Compared with the electoral data for the 14 constituencies from 2023, the number of women voters has increased by 4.5 lakh while the male electors increased by 3.23 lakh. The effort has bridged the gap between male (1.44 crore) and female electors (1.43 crore). However, only 12 transgender voters were added to the list, taking their total number to 3067.
As per the data provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, a total of 5.91 lakh names have been added to the list since the beginning of the special revision of the electoral list. During this time, 70,817 names have been deleted and details of the 2.24 lakh electors have been modified.
Compared with the data for 2019 Lok Sabha election for the 14 segments, there is a 7.6 per cent growth in the number of total electors.
With 32.14 lakh voters, Bangalore North continues to remain as the constituency with the largest electors, more than double the number of the electors in Udupi Chikmagalur (15.85 lakh) which stands last in the Phase 2 list.
The four constituencies in the Bengaluru region -- Bangalore North, South, Central and Rural -- together account for 37.46% of the total number of voters in the 14 segments. Increased participation of the voters in these segments will help in improving the turnout.
The 14 segments have 5.99 lakh young electors and 3.4 lakh above the age of 85. There are 30,372 VIP electors comprising former ministers, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives, IAS, IPS officers and others.
