Lok Sabha polls 2024: In Karnataka, differently-abled on tenterhooks as election duty looms

Mangaluru: As many as 13,000 differently-abled government employees have been deployed on election duties in the state in violation of rules, prompting many of them to seek exemption.
The move by the district electoral officers (DEO) to use the services of the differently-abled violates the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act (RPWD), 2016, Returning Officer Handbook 2014 and the Election Commission of India's letters (458/4/98-PLN-IV dated 30-10-1998 and 14-06-1999).
Many are anxious and wonder how they will fulfil the responsibilities.
Take the case of Devaki, a teacher in a government school in Puttur taluk. The 53-year-old has not been her normal self ever since she received election duty order from the DEO. Devaki suffers from 50 per cent disability and has no fingers on the left hand. The right hand has only one finger.
In the Assembly elections held in May 2023, Devaki managed to get an exemption at the eleventh hour. But she is unsure of her chances this time.
Chandrappa G, a teacher in Kushtagi in Koppal district, and Mudhkar T Pargar, a lecturer from Mysuru, also are on tenterhooks. Chandrappa suffers from paralysis in the left limb while Pargar is visually challenged.
Both feel that it is going to be tough for them to shoulder election duties and have submitted letters to tahsildars seeking exemption but have not received any exemption so far.
Indresh R, President, Karnataka State Government Disabled Employees Association, said that differently-abled government employees are not avoiding election duty.
"But when polling stations lack basic facilities for people with disabilities like toilets, ramps and railings, how can they perform?" Indresh, who is also the Additional Secretary to government (Revenue department), said.
He added that he has written to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking exemption from election duty for differently-abled government employees.
Chandrashekar Puttappa, Working President of Karnataka Rajya Vikalachethanara Rakshana Samithi, said: "Many differently abled government officials were exempted from poll duty in the previous Assembly elections when my letter highlighting violations in the RPWD Act, 2016, to the state commissioner for the office of rights of persons with Disabilities(RPD) was shared with state Election Commission."
Das Suryawanshi, commissioner for the office of RPD, said "for those differently-abled people seeking equal opportunity, poll duty offers an unique experience". But, he added, differently-abled employees "who are not in a position to perform the role of poll officials can write to him seeking exemption".
However, people with disabilities say that opting out of poll duty after being assigned is a tough task.
Close on the heels of the High Court directing the government to exempt doctors, nurses from election duty, district level differently-abled government employees' associations are also planning to move the court.