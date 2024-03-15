Lok Sabha polls 2024: Jagadish Shettar to contest from Belagavi, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said party leader Jagadish Shettar will contest the Lok Sabha election from Belagavi.

“Jagadish Shettar met me yesterday. He was not willing to contest from Belgaum (Belagavi) Lok Sabha constituency. I convinced him to contest from there. He has happily agreed to it,” Yediyurappa, a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board, told reporters here. The BJP is yet to officially announce his candidature for the seat.

Yediyurappa said there is no doubt that the BJP will win the election from Belagavi with a huge margin. According to him, there is a wave in favour of the BJP in Karnataka, which will lead to the party's victory in all the 28 Lok Sabha seats.