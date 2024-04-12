Lok Sabha polls 2024: Siddaramaiah's intense interest makes for an interesting contest on royal turf of Mysore-Kodagu

The BJP may have sprung a surprise by fielding Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile royal family, from Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency.
But the solid backing of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself to Congress candidate M Lakshmana has turned the contest into a royal battle of sorts.
Apart from the popularity of PM Modi, influence of Siddaramaiah and the respect for the Wadiyar kings, the pros and cons of the five guarantees implemented by the Congress government in the state and the 25 guarantees in the Congress manifesto are hot topics of discussion among the people.
Siddaramaiah has been camping for weeks in Mysuru, after the Congress candidate was named.
Modi rally
On the other hand, Modi is scheduled to address a rally in the constituency on April 14.
M Ramu, an autorickshaw driver in Gonikoppa, said, the Congress has an advantage in Madikeri and Virajpet Assembly segments. “However, the Lok Sabha poll is different. Issues, like national security, are in focus, while choosing a government at the Centre,” he said.
Some feel the Congress government has performed well over the past one year. “Over the past 10 years, people have seen the administration of the BJP at the Centre. If people want a change, it will be an advantage for Congress,” Abdul Saleem, a trader in Virajpet, said.
Coffee grower K P Muthanna said Kodagu has been a stronghold of BJP for decades now.
‘Lakshmana not popular’
“There is a strong Modi wave and Wadiyar seems to be a reasonable candidate. Comparatively, Lakshmana is not popular,” he said.
N R Ravichandregowda, a Mysuru-based advocate and political observer, said since the 2018 Assembly debacle in Chamundeshwari, Siddaramaiah has been taking elections here very seriously.
“Siddaramaiah has gone to the extent of making peace with Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad of the BJP. Even though Prasad has announced retirement from electoral politics, he is an influential Dalit leader. Most of his family members and supporters have joined Congress,” he said.
BJP state vice-president M Rajendra said BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and former CM B S Yediyurappa have visited the segment a couple of times to chalk out plans for Wadiyar’s victory.
Alliance advantage
“Unconditional support by JD(S) cadre is an added advantage. The BJP and JD(S) have formed alliances in Zilla Panchayat and Mysuru City Corporation on several occasions,” he said.
Rajendra said, “BJP national leaders always wanted Wadiyar in the party. They had offered him a ticket in the 2019 polls. But he was not prepared for politics then. The announcement of his candidature might be a surprise, but the process was underway for a couple of years”.
N K Vijay, a shopkeeper in Murnad, Madikeri taluk, said the only apprehension about Wadiyar was that he would not be accessible to common people.
Reaching out to people
“However, since the declaration of his candidature, Wadiyar is meeting people in both Mysuru and Kodagu. He has also opened an office outside Mysuru Palace,” he said.
Beerappa, a farmer in Ankanahalli of Periyapatna taluk, said Lakshmana has an edge as he is a common party worker and has the backing of the CM.
Manjunath Gowda, a farmer of Gungral Chatra in Hunsur taluk said Wadiyar has a fair chance as the people of Mysuru district respect his ancestors a lot.
“But for voters in Kodagu, both Wadiyar and Lakshmana are outsiders. For them, only party matters,” he said.
A B Zabiullah, a trader in Udayagiri of Mysuru, said people of the district have high regard for the Wadiyars, irrespective of religion and party, but politics is different.
“Wadiyar has reached out to members of all communities. The impact is yet to be known,” he said.