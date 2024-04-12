Lok Sabha polls 2024: Siddaramaiah's intense interest makes for an interesting contest on royal turf of Mysore-Kodagu

The BJP may have sprung a surprise by fielding Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile royal family, from Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency.

But the solid backing of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself to Congress candidate M Lakshmana has turned the contest into a royal battle of sorts.

Apart from the popularity of PM Modi, influence of Siddaramaiah and the respect for the Wadiyar kings, the pros and cons of the five guarantees implemented by the Congress government in the state and the 25 guarantees in the Congress manifesto are hot topics of discussion among the people.

Siddaramaiah has been camping for weeks in Mysuru, after the Congress candidate was named.