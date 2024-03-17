Lok Sabha polls: 7 with criminal background externed from Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: In a bid to ensure peaceful and fair Lok Sabha elections, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has initiated preventive measures to uphold law and order.
Under the Karnataka Police Act, externment orders have been issued against seven individuals with criminal backgrounds. These orders entail their removal from Dakshina Kannada district for a duration of three months, as stated by Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.
Additionally, as a precautionary measure to uphold peace and encourage good conduct, security bonds have been imposed on 286 habitual offenders for a period of one year. These individuals are deemed likely to engage in activities that could disrupt public order.
Agrawal specified that externment orders have been issued for the following individuals:
- Preetham alias Abhilash from Ashoknagara
- Hemanth alias Sonu from Urwa
- Shivaraj alias Shivu from Kotekar
- Edwin Rahul D’Souza alias Rahul from Lakshmi Gudde in Someshwara
- Ibrahim from Melangadi in Ullal
- Praveen Poojary from Kodikal 6th Cross
- Mohamad Musthafa and Musthafa from Belma in Deralakatte
The commissioner provided details of the criminal cases against the individuals:
- Preetham alias Abhilash: Six cases under various IPC Sections including NDPS Act in Urwa, Kavoor, and Mangaluru East police stations.
- Hemanth alias Sonu: Four cases under the Arms Act in Urwa police station.
- Shivaraj alias Shivu: Five cases in Ullal and Kankanady town police stations.
- Edwin Rahul D’Souza alias Rahul: Two cases in Ullal police station limits.
- Ibrahim: Four cases in Ullal police station.
- Praveen Poojary: Five cases in Mangaluru East, Mangaluru South, Mysuru, and Kavoor police stations.
- Mohammed Mustafa and Musthafa: Six cases in Uppinangady, Bajpe, Moodbidri, and Konaje police stations.
(Published 17 March 2024, 18:07 IST)