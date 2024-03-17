Lok Sabha polls: 7 with criminal background externed from Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: In a bid to ensure peaceful and fair Lok Sabha elections, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has initiated preventive measures to uphold law and order.

Under the Karnataka Police Act, externment orders have been issued against seven individuals with criminal backgrounds. These orders entail their removal from Dakshina Kannada district for a duration of three months, as stated by Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.

Additionally, as a precautionary measure to uphold peace and encourage good conduct, security bonds have been imposed on 286 habitual offenders for a period of one year. These individuals are deemed likely to engage in activities that could disrupt public order.