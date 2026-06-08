Lokayukta arrest ASI, constable for bribery in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

<p>Kalaburagi: The Lokayukta police on Sunday arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shivasharanappa and constable Jyothi, attached to Station Bazaar police station, while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the mother of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso">POCSO </a>survivor.</p>.<p>The woman constable had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the victim's mother on the pretext of providing legal aid to the survivor in the case. The constable had earlier taken Rs 1,000 from the woman as public prosecutor's fee to argue her case.</p>.<p>The aggrieved woman had lodged a complaint with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/lokayukta-flags-black-spots-during-waste-management-inspection-in-bengaluru-4029287">Lokayukta </a>police in this regard.</p>.Lokayukta police arrest CDPO supervisor in Hassan while receiving bribe.<p>The Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap and accordingly caught Jyothi red-handed while taking the bribe amount. The officials then arrested ASI Shivasharanappa, who tried to flee upon learning about the raid, at Kadaganchi in Aland taluk.</p>.<p>Lokayukta Police Inspector Arunkumar Muragundi and staff, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Siddaraju, conducted the raid. </p>