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Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta arrest ASI, constable for bribery in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

The aggrieved woman had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police in this regard.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:16 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:16 IST
KarnatakaCrimebribeKalaburagi

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