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Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta books activist over 'false' corruption allegations

The complaint is a conspiracy, intended to weaken the Lokayukta institution, the case says.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCorruptionLokayuktaallegations

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