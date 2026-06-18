Lokayukta continues raid on retired superintendent engineer in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

<p>Kalaburagi: Lokayukta police continued their raid on the houses, farmhouse and commercial complexes belonging to Panchayat Raj Department retired superintendent engineer Manik Kanakatte of the Kalaburagi Circle here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Around Rs 9 lakh demonetised old currencies of Rs 1,000 denomination were found along with more than 200 grams of gold in his bank locker. </p>.<p>The gold jewellry includes various types of rings, and necklaces. Manik was in Bengaluru when Lokayukta officials raided his house on Tuesday. The officials had issued a summons to him to come to Kalaburagi. He arrived on Tuesday night and was taken to SBI Bank in Sangameshwar colony of SB temple road here. They conducted a thorough verification of the bank locker on this occasion. </p>.<p>DySP Basavaraj and Police Inspector Arunkumar, Rajashekar Badadesar and other police personnel participated in the raid.</p>