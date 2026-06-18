Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta continues raid on retired superintendent engineer in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Around Rs 9 lakh demonetised old currencies of Rs 1,000 denomination were found along with more than 200 grams of gold in his bank locker.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 02:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 02:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKalaburagi

Follow us on :

Follow Us