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Lokayukta cops arrest Health Department officer, lab technician on bribery charges

They were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to reopen a laboratory that was shut down.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:03 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:03 IST
KarnatakaLokayuktabribery

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