Lokayukta cops arrest Health Department officer, lab technician on bribery charges

<p>Yadgir: Lokayukta police in Yadgir arrested a Senior Health Inspection Officer attached to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, and the technician of a private laboratory for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to reopen a laboratory that was shut down.</p><p>Acting on a complaint lodged by Rahul Subbanna Kolluru, owner of Sri Sai Ram Diagnostics, Lokayukta police arrested Senior Health Inspection Officer Sugoorappa Thippanna and Santhosh Sharanappa Gowda, the technician. </p>.Karnataka revenue inspector caught accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from doctor.<p>Thippanna reportedly demanded the bribe through Gowda to reopen Kolluru’s lab, which had been sealed. </p><p>Both Thippanna and Gowda were arrested.</p>