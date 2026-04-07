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Lokayukta flags lapses in Udupi schools, anganwadi departments

The inspection, carried out recently highlighted issues such as staff absenteeism, lack of accountability, and failure to maintain proper records.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 20:29 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 20:29 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsIndia PoliticsLokayuktaUdupi

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