<p>Udupi: A suo motu inspection conducted by the Lokayukta in Udupi district has revealed several administrative lapses and irregularities across key government departments, including the Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Women and Child Development.</p>.<p>The inspection, carried out recently highlighted issues such as staff absenteeism, lack of accountability, and failure to maintain proper records. In one instance, an office staff member was found absent during working hours without prior permission, prompting directions for disciplinary action.</p>.<p><br>Officials were also pulled up for not furnishing accurate information when questioned and for failing to maintain essential registers, including attendance and financial records.</p>.Impostors posing as Lokayukta inspector try to cheat Udupi CMC Revenue Inspector.<p>The Lokayukta directed authorities to ensure strict adherence to service rules and to submit detailed reports on staffing, infrastructure, and compliance across schools in the district.</p>.<p><br>The report further raised concerns over inadequate basic facilities in some schools, irregularities in appointments, and lack of clarity in monitoring systems such as student tracking. Departments were instructed to conduct comprehensive reviews and initiate action against violations.</p>.<p>In the Women and Child Development Department, officials were asked to provide detailed data on anganwadi centres, beneficiaries, and implementation of welfare schemes after failing to present complete information during the inspection.</p>.<p> <br>The Lokayukta has directed all concerned departments to rectify deficiencies and submit compliance reports, signalling stricter oversight of public administration in the district.</p>