Lokayukta police discuss filing FIR against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengalru: A high-level meeting of top Lokayukta police officers on Thursday discussed registering an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the MUDA site allotment case.

The development came a day after the special court for elected representatives ordered an investigation against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy B M and others in the case.

The meeting was chaired by Manish Kharbikar, Additional Director General of Police, Lokayukta police, and was attended by the Lokayukta police’s Mysuru Superintendent of Police T J Udesh and other officers.