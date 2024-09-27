Lokayukta police discuss filing FIR against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengalru: A high-level meeting of top Lokayukta police officers on Thursday discussed registering an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the MUDA site allotment case.
The development came a day after the special court for elected representatives ordered an investigation against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy B M and others in the case.
The meeting was chaired by Manish Kharbikar, Additional Director General of Police, Lokayukta police, and was attended by the Lokayukta police’s Mysuru Superintendent of Police T J Udesh and other officers.
After the meeting, Udesh visited the special court and obtained a copy of the order.
The FIR is expected to be filed in the next few days.
Special court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat ordered an investigation under CrPc Section 156(3) based on the complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna, a social activist from Mysuru. The matter has been posted to December 24.
Kharbikar was recently transferred from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where he last headed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the misappropriation of Rs 89 crore from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
B Nagendra resigned as the minister for sports and youth empowerment following the scam. He is currently in judicial custody.
