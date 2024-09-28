Lokayukta Police in Mysuru form four teams to probe in CM Siddaramaiah's case

Mysuru: The Lokayukta Police in Mysuru formed four special teams to investigate in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Saturday.
Lokayukta SP in Mysuru T J Udesh formed teams led by Lokayukta DySP in Mysuru, S K Malteesh, DySP of Chamarajanagar, Mathew Thomas, Police Inspector of Mysuru Ravi Kumar, Police Inspector of Madikeri Lokesh Kumar, Lokayukta officials said.
They are reportedly assessing the copies of documents, attested by the complainant, provided by the Court.
The Lokayukta Police in Mysuru filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the case, on Friday.
On Wednesday (September 25), a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives had directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate investigations against Siddaramaiah on the case filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The court also directed the Lokayukta to file a report within three months.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court had upheld the approval granted (for a probe in the case against the CM) by the appointing authority of CM - the Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot - under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Published 28 September 2024, 14:23 IST