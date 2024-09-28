Lokayukta Police in Mysuru form four teams to probe in CM Siddaramaiah's case

Mysuru: The Lokayukta Police in Mysuru formed four special teams to investigate in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Saturday.

Lokayukta SP in Mysuru T J Udesh formed teams led by Lokayukta DySP in Mysuru, S K Malteesh, DySP of Chamarajanagar, Mathew Thomas, Police Inspector of Mysuru Ravi Kumar, Police Inspector of Madikeri Lokesh Kumar, Lokayukta officials said.

They are reportedly assessing the copies of documents, attested by the complainant, provided by the Court.