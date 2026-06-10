Lokayukta police raid 24 GPs in Dharwad

<p>Dharwad: A team of Lokayukta officials conducted surprise raids on 24 gram panchayats in Dharwad district and inspected official records on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Complaints had been filed with the Lokayukta regarding several irregularities, including non-payment of pending bills based on seniority of works, poor-quality development works, demand for bribes for bill clearance, illegal e-property issues, improper maintenance of records, delay in providing benefits to beneficiaries, issues in social audit reports, and failure to upload details of various works on the official website.</p>.<p>After registering the complaints, the Lokayukta directed district authorities to investigate the matter. Accordingly, 24 teams comprising DySPs and staff from Dharwad, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, and Davanagere districts simultaneously raided the gram panchayat offices in the district.</p>.Hubballi-Dharwad yet to achieve visible cleanliness.<p>Records related to the complaints were examined in 24 gram panchayats, including Garag, Tadakod, Amminabhavi, and Shalavadi.</p>.<p>Speaking on the operation, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police S T Siddalingappa said that records of 24 gram panchayats had been inspected and a report would be submitted to the central office by the end of this month.</p>