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Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta police raid 24 GPs in Dharwad

After registering the complaints, the Lokayukta directed district authorities to investigate the matter.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:10 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 01:10 IST
KarnatakaDharwad

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