Lokayukta raid on retired superintendent engineer in Karnataka's Kalaburagi uncovers assets worth crores

<p>Kalaburagi: Lokayukta police raided houses, a farmhouse and commercial complexes belonging to Panchayat Raj Department retired superintendent engineer Manik Kanakatte of Kalaburagi circle here on Tuesday for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income. They recovered assets worth crores of rupees.</p>.<p>Under the guidance of Kalaburagi Lokayukta SP C Siddharaju, five Lokayukta police teams conducted the raid on two houses in Godutai Nagar here, residence and farmhouse in Hallikhed (B) village in Bidar district and two shopping complexes in Humnabad.</p>.<p>“A total of 275 grams of gold, 750 grams of silver, fixed deposits worth Rs 50 lakh, cash holdings, a house in Hallikhed (B) village in Bidar district, 16 acres of land, two multi-storeyed houses in Kalaburagi, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, a scooter, and a Royal Enfield Himalayan bike have been recovered,” Lokayukta sources said. </p>.<p>Manik Kanakatte retired from service on May 30. </p>