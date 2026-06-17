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Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta raid on retired superintendent engineer in Karnataka's Kalaburagi uncovers assets worth crores

Under the guidance of Kalaburagi Lokayukta SP C Siddharaju, five Lokayukta police teams conducted the raid on two houses in Godutai Nagar
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 00:39 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 00:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayukta

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