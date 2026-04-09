<p>Bidar: Lokayukta searches revealed Rs crore in disproportionate assets linked to Suresh K L, the retired finance controller at the Bidar-based Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta police carried out simultaneous searches at the retired officer's premises in Bidar and Bengaluru on Tuesday.</p>.Lokayukta raid office and house of PWD Engineer in Mysuru.<p>During the raids, immovable assets worth Rs 3.36 crore, which includes two plots, as many houses and an agricultural land measuring 3 acres and 34 guntas, were identified. The officer, a native of Hassan, is found to have amassed movable assets worth Rs 1.02 crore, including gold jewellery worth Rs 23,76 lakh and vehicles worth Rs 46 lakh.</p>.<p>According to the Lokayukta officials, the retired officer has acquired disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.42 crore. A case has been registered at Bidar Lokayukta police station.</p>