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Lokayukta raid on retired Veterinary varsity officer yields Rs 4.38 crore assets

The Lokayukta police carried out simultaneous searches at the retired officer's premises in Bidar and Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 21:33 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 21:33 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLokayuktaBidar

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