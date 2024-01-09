Lokayukta raid on six officials unearths assets worth Rs 51.13 crore

Bengaluru: Lokayukta police unearthed major assets running into several crores from a Gram Panchayat member and a senior official Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) as they simultaneously searched properties belonging to six government officials in over 35 places in Bengaluru and Ramanagara on Tuesday.

The raids were held in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) cases.

The officials found that H S Suresh, Member, Channenahalli Gram Panchayat, Tavarekere hobli, Bengaluru South taluk had total assets valued at Rs 25.58 crore. His movable and immovable assets were Rs 4.30 crore and Rs 21.27 crore, respectively.

During the searches at six properties belonging to Suresh, the investigators found 16 sites, one house and a 7.6-acre agricultural land. He also had vehicles valued at Rs 2.07 crore, ornaments worth Rs 2.11 crore and Rs 11.97 lakh cash.

Sleuths also raided seven places belonging to M L Nagaraj, Chief General Manager (OP), Bescom and found assets worth Rs 6.37 crore. Officials said Nagaraj’s movable assets were valued at Rs 47.90 lakh and immovable assets were worth Rs 5.89 crore.