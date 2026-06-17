Lokayukta raids 12 locations in Davanagere

<p>Davanagere: A team of Lokayukta sleuths, led by Superintendent of Police M S Kaulapure conducted raids at 12 locations linked to three government officials on Tuesday over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The searches led to the seizure of cash and the detection of substantial movable and immovable assets.</p>.<p>The raids targeted North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Chief Technical Officer Siddeshwara N Hebbal, Bayaluseeme Development Board Secretary Krishna Naik, and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), Belagavi, Superintendent Engineer Sannakenchappa.</p>.<p>During searches at three locations, including Siddeshwara Hebbal’s residence at Anjaneya Layout in the city and his office in Hubballi, Lokayukta officials confiscated Rs 37 lakh in cash. They also found gold jewellery worth Rs 1.23 crore, a car valued at Rs 30 lakh, a plot, and two houses. Preliminary findings indicate that Siddeshwara Hebbal possessed assets 124% in excess of his known sources of income, sources said.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta team also raided five locations linked to Sannakenchappa, including his residence. Officials reportedly found three houses worth Rs 1.38 crore, agricultural land valued at Rs 62 lakh, and jewellery worth Rs 53 lakh. Sources said he had accumulated assets 150% higher than his known sources of income.</p>.<p>At four locations associated with Bayaluseeme Development Board Secretary Krishna Naik, including his residence, officials recovered Rs 6 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 43 lakh, and vehicles valued at Rs 33 lakh. They also identified three houses and a plot among his assets.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police M S Kaulapure said preliminary investigations revealed that Naik had allegedly amassed assets 121% disproportionate to his known sources of income.</p>