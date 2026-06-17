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Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta raids 12 locations in Davanagere

The Lokayukta team also raided five locations linked to Sannakenchappa, including his residence.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 00:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayukta

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