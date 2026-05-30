Lokayukta raids 25 illegal sand mining sites in Shivamogga, seizes 17,000 metric tonnes of sand

<p>Shivamogga: In a joint operation to curb illegal sand mining, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta </a>teams from various districts simultaneously raided 25 illegal sand quarrying, storage and transportation sites along the banks of the Tunga, Tungabhadra, Bhadra and Sharavathi rivers in the district on Saturday. During the operation, they seized 17,000 metric tonnes of sand and 52 vehicles used for its transportation.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police also raided the Shivamogga District Mines and Geology Department office and inspected documents. The teams conducted raids in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga</a>, Bhadravathi, Thirthahalli, Hosanagar and Sagar taluks.</p>.Lokayukta raids four govt officials in disproportionate assets cases in Karnataka. <p>Based on reports from the public and the media about illegal sand mining activities in the district, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil registered a suo motu case and ordered an inspection. The raids were carried out by 15 Lokayukta police teams led by Davangaere Lokayukta SP BS Kaulapure and Shivamogga Lokayukta DySP BP Chandrashekhar.</p><p>During the raids, the teams seized earthmovers, heavy construction machinery, tipper lorries, tractors, boats and sand-filtering machines allegedly used for illegal sand mining.</p><p>Lokayukta personnel from Davanagere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Belagavi districts participated in the raids.</p>