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Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta raids 25 illegal sand mining sites in Shivamogga, seizes 17,000 metric tonnes of sand

Lokayukta personnel from Davanagere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Belagavi districts participated in the raids.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 16:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamoggaLokayukta

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