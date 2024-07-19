Lokayukta raids 55 places in six Karnataka districts linked to 12 government officials

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta on Friday morning launched massive search operations in 55 places in six districts across the state. This is the second large-scale raid targetting erring government officials in over a week.
Around 85 officers from the Ombudsman’s police wing raided premises linked to 12 government officials. Among officials raided are Ramesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax and Athhar Ali, Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology, Bengaluru Division.
Further details are awaited.
On July 11, the Lokayukta had raided 11 officials in nine districts and unearthed Rs 45.1 crore disproportionate assets.
