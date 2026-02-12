<p>Davangere,: A team of staff of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> 'raided the house and office of Assistant Executive Engineer of the Civil Engineering Department of Bescom RH Arjun on Thursday on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income and found 72 percent excess assets.</p><p>The team discovered he had recently purchased 2 plots, 3 houses and 2 acres of agricultural land. Investigation also revealed that he had taken loans from banks by mortgaging gold jewellery. The process of verifying documents is underway.</p>.Lokayukta raids four govt officials in disproportionate assets cases in Karnataka.<p>Arjun, originally from Shivamogga, is working in Davangere division of ‘Bescom’. Complaints had been received by the Lokayukta police with regard to amassing assets beyond his income.</p><p>The Davangere and Shivamogga Lokayukta police raided a house at Gopala in Shivamogga, a commercial complex, a farmhouse near Talale in Ripponpet of Hosanagar taluk, a room at Nituvalli area in Davangere and the ‘Bescom’ office in 5 teams simultaneously.</p><p>A plot, house and land have been found with Arjun. Cash and gold jewellery have not been found. The process of verifying the documents has not been completed yet,’ informed Lokayukta Superintendent of Police MS Koulapure.</p>