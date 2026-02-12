<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Karnataka Lokayukta</a> on Thursday morning launched surprise raids against four government officials in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) cases. </p><p>The officials being raided are H M Janardhan, Superintendent Engineer, KREIS; Arjun R H, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), Bescom; Somalingappa, Surveyor, Office of the Assistant Director, Land Records, Dharwad; and Purushotam Das Hegde, Chief Engineer, Project Director, Karnataka State Highway Development Project, Public Works Department. </p>.Video of cop screaming surfaces day after Lokayukta trap in Bengaluru.<p>"The simultaneous raids are underway at different premises belonging to the accused government officials in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere and Dharwad," sources told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Details on the seizure are awaited.</p>