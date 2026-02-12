Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta raids four govt officials in disproportionate assets cases in Karnataka

Searches on at different premises belonging to accused officials in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere and Dharwad
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 04:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 04:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayuktaDisproportionate Assets

Follow us on :

Follow Us