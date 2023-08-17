Lokayukta raids houses of Kodagu ADC, Harangi engineer

Lokayukta police raided the Mysuru residence of Harangi reservoir Superintending Engineer Raghupathi and found valuables and assets.
The engineer's house had a home theater, decked up and other furniture made out of valuable wood. Expertise of forest department officials will be sought in the valuation of the wood used, Mysuru division Lokayukta SP Sureshbabu said.
Also, assets worth Rs 3.4 crore has been found in two places belonging to Raghupathi. The search is still on, he added.
The Lokayukta team also conducted raid on 5 residences of Kodagu Additional DC Nanjundegowda in Madikeri, Mysuru and Piriyapattana and found loads of land documents.
The officials said that the ADC possessed huge quantity of land compared to other assets such as gold and vehicles.
Among the assets are : 1.23 acre plantation worth Rs 83 lakh in Kollegala, an eight acre land worth Rs 35.50 lakh, farmhouse worth Rs 20 lakh, 11 acre plantation worth Rs 16 lakh in Piriyapattana, a site worth Rs 10 lakh in Suntikoppa, two sites worth Rs 18.50 lakh and Rs 17 lakh in Mysuru city, 1.9 acre plantation worth Rs 14.70 lakh in Mysuru taluk, 6.80 acre plantation worth Rs 40.30 lakh in Bhagamandala in Kodagu.
The total value of these lands is to the tune of Rs 2.55 crore, the police said.
Apart from the lands, ADC Nanjundegowda is found in possession of Rs 23 lakh cash, gold worth Rs 21.34 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 9,408, Rs 35 lakh fixed deposit in bank, Rs four lakh in savings bank account and household articles worth Rs 10 lakh.
The total assets of Nanjundegowda are valuated at Rs 3.53 crore.