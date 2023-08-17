Lokayukta raids houses of Kodagu ADC, Harangi engineer

The officials said that the ADC possessed huge quantity of land compared to other assets such as gold and vehicles.

Among the assets are : 1.23 acre plantation worth Rs 83 lakh in Kollegala, an eight acre land worth Rs 35.50 lakh, farmhouse worth Rs 20 lakh, 11 acre plantation worth Rs 16 lakh in Piriyapattana, a site worth Rs 10 lakh in Suntikoppa, two sites worth Rs 18.50 lakh and Rs 17 lakh in Mysuru city, 1.9 acre plantation worth Rs 14.70 lakh in Mysuru taluk, 6.80 acre plantation worth Rs 40.30 lakh in Bhagamandala in Kodagu.