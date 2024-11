Lokayukta raids on 8 Karnataka government officers yield 'ill-gotten' assets of Rs 22.5 crore

Highest assets worth Rs 4.26 crore were found with Prakash V, Divisional Mechanical Engineer, KSRTC, Ramanagara (retired). Officials found that Prakash owned eight sites, six houses and six acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 3.97 crore.