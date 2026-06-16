Lokayukta raids three officials' houses in Davanagere

<p>Davanagere: A team of sleuths of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta </a>police raided 12 places belonging to three officials on Tuesday morning for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.</p><p>The houses and other places belonging to North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Chief Technical Officer Siddeshwar N Hebbal, Bayaluseeme Development Board Secretary Krishna Naik and Belagavi KRIDL Superintending Engineer Sanna Kenchappa were raided by the team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police M S Koulapure.</p>.Lokayukta traps Assistant Sub-Inspector at Malavalli while receiving bribe.<p>Raids were conducted at four places including Siddeshwar’s house in Anjaneya Layout in Davanagere and his office in Hubballi. A huge amount of cash was found in his house during the raid. </p><p>Additionally, Lokayukta sources said that raids were conducted at five locations, including Krishna Naik's house at S S Layout and his office in Chitradurga, and at five locations, including Sanna Kenchappa's house in the city and his house in Belagavi.</p>