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Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta raids three officials' houses in Davanagere

Raids were conducted at four places including Siddeshwar’s house in Anjaneya Layout in Davanagere and his office in Hubballi.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 06:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayuktaDavanagere

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