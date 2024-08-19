Lokayukta SIT seeks Governor's permission to charge H D Kumaraswamy over 'illegal' mining lease

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta's Special Investigation Team (SIT) once again submitted a proposal to the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday, seeking permission to file a charge sheet against union minister H D Kumaraswamy for "illegally" approving a mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM).

Kumaraswamy is accused of granting a 550-acre mining lease to SSVM in Sandur, Ballari district, in violation of mining and mineral laws during his tenure as chief minister in 2007. The Lokayukta SIT is investigating the case based on the 2011 report submitted by then-Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde on illegal mining.

As per the Lokayukta report, the director of mines and geology received 29 applications for mining lease on the land in Jog, Thimmappagudi, Bhavihalli, NEB Range, Sandur taluk. SSVM was the last to apply but was granted the lease on October 5, 2007.

In 2015, Kumaraswamy was arrested in the case but released on bail.