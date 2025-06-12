<p>Bengaluru: An inquiry headed by a Lokayukta Superintendent of Police has been launched to probe charges of extortion, sources said.<br><br>Top sources have confirmed to DH that two separate FIRs have been registered by the Lokayukta police.</p><p><br>“Kona Vamshikrishna, the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru City-2), has been appointed as the investigating officer, and a probe is underway. The FIRs were registered around 10-12 days ago,” a well-placed source in the Lokayukta told DH.</p>.Lokayukta raids Karnataka govt officials' properties; cash, gold found.<p>Sources said that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the FIRs and is currently in the custody of the Lokayukta police. </p><p>According to the sources, the FIRs were registered after it was discovered that some unidentified people were impersonating senior Lokayukta officers and threatening government officials with cases in exchange for money.<br><br>While there were allegations of the involvement of an insider in the case, no official confirmation was given. The FIRs have not named any specific Lokayukta officer, sources said.</p>