Lokayukta SP’s WhatsApp hacked, fraudsters seek money from contacts in Karnataka's Kolar

<p>Kolar: The official WhatsApp number of Kolar Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Antony John was hacked by fraudsters, who used the account to send messages to several of his contacts seeking Rs 55,000, claiming it was urgently needed.</p>.<p>According to Antony John, the fraudsters informed recipients that his UPI account was not functioning and requested immediate financial assistance, assuring that the amount would be returned within two hours. The messages were sent from his official office number, making them appear genuine.</p>.<p>The scam came to light when some recipients grew suspicious and attempted to contact the SP directly. However, the number was found switched off. Antony John later discovered the breach after receiving calls from friends and acquaintances asking why he was requesting money.</p>.<p>He said the incident began when he received a phone call from a person claiming a courier delivery was awaiting confirmation. The caller asked him to contact a delivery agent using his official number and shared a phone number. After making the call, Antony John returned to work, unaware that his WhatsApp account had been compromised.</p>.<p>Upon learning of the fraudulent messages, he immediately alerted his contacts not to transfer any money and filed complaints with the CEN police station and the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Unit. Police investigations revealed that the suspicious call linked to the hacking originated from Jharkhand.</p>.<p>Antony John urged the public to remain cautious and verify any requests for money received through messaging platforms before making payments. Police are continuing their investigation into cyber fraud.</p>