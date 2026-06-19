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Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta SP’s WhatsApp hacked, fraudsters seek money from contacts in Karnataka's Kolar

The scam came to light when some recipients grew suspicious and attempted to contact the SP directly.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 01:02 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 01:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayukta

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