Lokayukta traps Assistant Sub-Inspector at Malavalli while receiving bribe

<p>Mandya: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta Police, while he was receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000, to release an accused on station bail, in Malavalli town, Mandya district.</p><p>Shivakumar, the ASI at Malavalli Rural Police station, was trapped by the Lokayukta Police. </p><p>According to the Police, a case was registered against Rajegowda of Malavalli in a riot case. ASI Shivakumar had called Rajegowda and lured him by saying that the case would be settled, by granting station bail and demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe. </p> .GBA officials, RTI activist arrested for accepting Rs 2-lakh bribe.<p>Rajegowda, who recorded the conversation, complained to the Lokayukta Police with the audio recording. On Wednesday night, Lokayukta Police arrested the ASI, while he was receiving the bribe amount at the police station. </p><p>Led by Lokayukta SP S Suresh Babu, DySP Sunil Kumar, Inspector Lepakshamurthy, Byatarayegowda and staff took part in the operation</p>