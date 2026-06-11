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Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta traps Assistant Sub-Inspector at Malavalli while receiving bribe

Shivakumar, the ASI at Malavalli Rural Police station, was trapped by the Lokayukta Police.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayukta

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