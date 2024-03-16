Lokayukta unearths money in Mangaluru Urban Development Authority

Mangaluru: The Lokayukta sleuths paid a surprise visit following complaints over middleman menace at Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The inspection and verification of documents continued till late in the night. The Lokayukta team found money in bags and also several files that remained without clearance.

Lokayukta SP C A Simon said that the Lokayukta has received complaints that middlemen have been interfering in the works at the MUDA office and files are not being cleared within the time frame. The inspection at the MUDA office lasted for 18 hours. During the raid, Lokayukta officials found cash in a bag in MUDA office, and also with officials and others. MUDA officials could not give account for the source of money found in the office, the SP said.

Further, the SP said that public who had visited the office during the Lokayukta raid have complained on the harassment, and corruption of people in the office. “We have collected evidence for MUDA officials disposing files through brokers on phone calls. The investigation on the MUDA network will be continued,” he said.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of Lokayukta SP by Lokayukta Dy SPs Chaluvaraju, Dr Gana P Kumar, inspectors Amanulla, Suresh Kumar P and others.