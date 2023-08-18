Lokayukta cops raid 14 public servants; BBMP official owns Audi Q3, 11-acre farmhouse
A BBMP revenue inspector was among 14 public servants raided by the Lokayukta police across Karnataka on Thursday on suspicion of amassing illegal wealth.
And if preliminary investigations are anything to go by, he appears to have the most ill-gotten gains.
S Nataraj, Revenue Inspector, Mahadevapura Zone, owns Rs 3.91 crore of immovable properties and Rs 1 crore of movable assets. Among his possessions are an 11-acre farmhouse in Kanakapura and a 2019-model Audi Q3 that costs approximately Rs 40 lakh. Lokayukta police searched four places belonging to him.
In all, anti-corruption sleuths searched 45 places belonging to 14 officials across the state. Twenty-four of these places were in Bengaluru. The action followed the registration of 13 FIRs at Lokayukta police stations in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chitradurga, Davangere, Koppal, Dharwad and Bidar, according to an official statement.
Surprisingly, the raids didn’t yield much cash, a well-placed source in the Lokayukta police said. “We didn’t seize anything. We checked all the assets owned by these officials and prepared a mahazar report,” the source added.
As per the report, Nataraj topped the officials with 391% of disproportionate assets.
Manjunath, a manager at Nirmithi Kendra, Koppal, and Vijayakumar, a constable at the Chitguppa police station, Bidar, had the lowest percentage of disproportionate assets at 136% each.
K N Nagaraju, Joint Director, Tumkur Urban Development Authority, has an independent house in Dollars Colony, an upscale locality in northern Bengaluru.
The assets were not adjusted for inflation but valued at their actual prices, the source added.
Here’s the list of other officials raided by the Lokayukta police:
Shivaraju, Tahsildar, Grade-2, Revenue Department, MS Building, Bengaluru
Twelve locations were searched. Rs 3.5 crore of immovable assets and Rs 65 lakh of movable assets were found. Disproportionate Asset (DA) percentage is 315.
Laxmipathi, Member, Chikkajala Gram Panchayat, Yelahanka hobli, Bengaluru
Six locations were searched. Rs 2.8 crore of immovable assets and
Rs 1.15 crore in movable assets were found. DA percentage: 270.
K Mahesh, Assistant Engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, Holalkere taluk, Chitradurga
Three locations were searched. Rs 88 lakh of immovable assets and
Rs 20 lakh in movable assets were found. DA percentage: 211.
K N Nagaraju, Joint Director, Tumkur Urban Development Authority
Six locations were searched. Rs 3 crore of immovable assets and
Rs 41 lakh in movable assets were found. DA percentage: 138.19.
Dr Nanjundegouwda, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue Department, Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Madikeri
Five locations were searched. Rs 2.55 crore of immovable assets and
Rs 98.43 lakh in movable assets were found. DA percentage: 243.
K K Raghupathi, SE, Harangi Project, Kushalanagar, Kodagu
Three locations were searched. Rs 2.04 lakh of immovable assets and
Rs 1.32 crore in movable assets were found. DA percentage: 205.
S Sathish, Range Forest Officer, Channagiri Zone, Bhadravathi Division
Two locations were searched. Rs 1.16 crore of immovable assets and
Rs 46 lakh in movable assets were found. DA percentage: 146.
Manjunatha, Manager, Nirmithi Kendra, Koppal
Three locations were searched. Rs 2.2 crore of immovable assets and
Rs 57 lakh in movable assets were found. DA percentage: 136.
Vijayakumar, Constable, Chitguppa Police Station, Bidar
Three locations were searched. Rs 1.26 lakh of immovable assets and
Rs 54 lakh in movable assets were found. DA percentage: 136.
The search operation is still ongoing at the locations belonging to the following public servants:
Bhuvanahalli Nagaraj, Head of Grievance Redressal Forum, Zilla Panchayat Office, Tumakuru; Santhosh Sharanappa Anisetty, Revenue Inspector, Belagavi Mahanagar Palike; Shivananda Manakar, Constable, Dharwad Town Police Station and S Bharathi, BE, C-Lake Division, BBMP