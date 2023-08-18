Lokayukta cops raid 14 public servants; BBMP official owns Audi Q3, 11-acre farmhouse

In all, anti-corruption sleuths searched 45 places belonging to 14 officials across the state. Twenty-four of these places were in Bengaluru. The action followed the registration of 13 FIRs at Lokayukta police stations in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chitradurga, Davangere, Koppal, Dharwad and Bidar, according to an official statement.