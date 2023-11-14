LoP after central observers are named: Vijayendra

Newly appointed BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Monday said that the party was waiting for the party's central leaders to appoint observers, so that the election of the leader of the Opposition could be taken up.
He was speaking to reporters after meeting former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai here.
Vijayendra said he would assume charge at the party's state headquarters here on November 15.
“We have not yet officially fixed the date to elect the leader of the Opposition. But, we intend to complete the exercise by November 17, if the party's central leaders appoint the observers. It will be done in a day or two after the observers are named,” he said.